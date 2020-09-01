SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Rosetta Stone Inc. Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Rosetta Stone Inc. ("Rosetta Stone") (NYSE:RST) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rosetta Stone's agreement to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Rosetta Stone's shareholders will receive $30.00 per share in cash.

