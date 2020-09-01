Adamas Appoints Anna Richo to Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Anna Richo, J.D., General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary at Cargill, Inc., to its Board of Directors. She will also serve on the Audit Committee. Ms. Richo brings over 30 years of leadership experience managing legal and compliance functions within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, including UCB, Amgen, and Baxter Healthcare as well as prior public-company Board, Audit, and Finance Committee experience at Cytyc Corporation.



"We are delighted to welcome Anna to our board during this exciting time of growth for us as a commercial organization," said David L. Mahoney, Chairman, Adamas. "Anna brings extensive and relevant operational expertise, and we look forward to her contributions as we continue to advance and evolve Adamas," added Neil F. McFarlane, CEO.

"I am excited to work with the Adamas Board of Directors and management team given the company's strong patient focus," said Ms. Richo. "I look forward to partnering with the team to help the company reach its long-term goals and deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers, and society."

Having joined Cargill in 2019, Ms. Richo's successful career path includes leadership roles in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies as general counsel and leading compliance, intellectual property, and corporate litigation. Ms. Richo has previously been recognized as one of the 'Top 15 Women in Pharma'. She holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and a J.D. degree from DePaul University, College of Law. She is a member of the Board of Trustees for DePaul University.

About Adamas

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers, and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

