Progress Announces the 12th Edition of Its Premier Developer Conference, DevReach

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that this year's edition of DevReach , its premier developer conference, will stream live on popular video streaming service Twitch , Oct. 19-23, 2020. It will be free to attend for software professionals and technology leaders across the globe. Registration is now open.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, DevReach 2.0(20) will be virtual, but that doesn't mean it won't be interactive and engaging," said Sara Faatz, Director, Developer Relations, Progress. "True to its spirit to be an event from developers for developers, it will provide numerous opportunities for learning and collaboration. The online environment inspires us to be even more creative and find new ways to keep our community connected. We've planned many thought-provoking sessions and a few surprises along the way that will make DevReach a must-attend event."

Spanning five days, DevReach will bring together renowned industry experts and influencers for hands-on sessions and exclusive interviews about the latest app dev technologies and best practices. With each day dedicated to a different technology and framework, attendees will be able to dive into live coding with Blazor, React, Xamarin/MAUI and Angular. Attendees will leave the event with new skills and the confidence that they have everything they need to build the apps of tomorrow.

Some of the DevReach 2020 speakers include:

Alyssa Nicoll, Angular Developer Advocate, Progress

Chris Sainty, Microsoft MVP

Corey Weathers, Developer Evangelist, Twilio

Daniel Roth, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft

Ed Charbeneau, Senior Developer Advocate, Progress

Michael Chan, Producer & Host, React Podcast

Stephen Fluin, Angular Developer Advocate, Google

Sander Elias, Google Developer Expert

Sam Basu, Senior Developer Advocate, Progress

TJ VanToll, Principle Developer Advocate, Progress

Hosted on the Progress channel on Twitch, DevReach will deliver an unforgettable attendee experience. Attendees will have many opportunities for collaboration and learning, including live pair coding, live chats and an option to pre-submit questions to the speakers. Before and during the event, they will receive event updates, important information about Twitch and tips for engagement. DevReach will also include a virtual code party and surprises for the attendees.



Dubbed one of the largest developer conferences in Central and Eastern Europe, DevReach aims to help software professionals enhance their skills and offer a forum for them to connect with their peers. With its world-class speaker lineup and in-depth technical sessions, it has earned the loyalty of developers across the world and turned into a gathering point of the international tech community. DevReach has attracted an average of 800 software professionals from 20+ countries each year.

For more information about DevReach and to register for the conference, visit: https://www.telerik.com/devreach .

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and DevReach are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

