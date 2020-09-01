JOOR Announces Fall Digital Fashion Event Lineup, Powering the Largest Global Curated Wholesale Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, JOOR, the world's industry-standard digital wholesale platform for fashion, announced that it will exclusively power the upcoming global fashion industry events this summer and fall on JOOR Passport : Splash Paris, Ontimeshow , Shanghai, China, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week , Istanbul, Turkey, and Bogota Fashion Week , Bogota, Colombia.



Additionally, JOOR is collaborating with the CFDA and New York Fashion Week's Runway 360 under which JOOR will power the virtual showrooms of established brands including Carolina Herrera, Rag & Bone and Veronica Beard.

JOOR will also host its first curated event for men's and women's elevated contemporary brands, JOOR Showcase , running September 1 through December 2020. JOOR Showcase will feature virtual showrooms of 300+ of the industry's most desirable brands, spanning apparel, accessories and shoes. In addition, it will highlight the diversity of JOOR's brand community, providing visibility into the uniqueness of its brand partners by prominently highlighting collections by designers of color, female designers and more, so retailers can further diversify their assortments.

"It is more critical than ever to connect brands and buyers in a meaningful way," said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. "JOOR Passport provides the opportunity to drive discovery and continue business even with the lack of physical events. We are pleased we can help brands reimagine their trade show and fashion weeks during this unusual time, and we are thrilled to be offering this on a global scale."

These announcements come on the heels of a series of successful virtual show events held over the summer, where commerce was solely conducted through JOOR. So far, JOOR Passport has powered London Fashion Week, PREMIUM Berlin , TOKYO FASHION AWARD , Cabana Miami and Liberty New York . Buyer data garnered across all shows to date indicates strong online engagement among brands and buyers. Thus far, JOOR Passport has had over 65,000 visitors, 15,000 unique retailers and 126,000 items ordered.

Ontimeshow China and Bogota Fashion Week are the first events for JOOR in China and South America. JOOR previously announced partnerships with the Arab Fashion Council and Japan Fashion Week Organization to power Arab Fashion Week and Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO, both scheduled for October.

"As one of China's largest fashion trade shows, it was imperative that we expand our shift to virtual in order to enhance the connections that we foster for Chinese and international fashion design talent. JOOR as our overseas partner will complement our physical show and provide global and Chinese designers with the opportunity to increase their network with buyers," said Yeli Gu, founder of Ontimeshow.

All live and upcoming events can be viewed at JOOR Passport .

About JOOR

JOOR is the world's industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, that transacts over $1.5Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 curated fashion retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides an ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple fashion events. JOOR users have greater flexibility, visibility, performance and insights into their business. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com.

About Ontimeshow

Ontimeshow was founded in October 2014, and has grown to become the largest fashion trade show in China, welcoming over 300 brands and 15,000 buyers, media, and other fashion industry professionals from across the globe every season.

Since its inception, Ontimeshow has strived to be more than just a trade show, and offers comprehensive business services for brands that include order logistics, sales, business operations, and investment. This makes it an ideal platform for brands entering the Chinese market. Presently, over 2,700 participating brands and more than 80,000 professional visitors have attended Ontimeshow.

