IDE Technologies Secures the EPC Contract for the Aconcagua Desalination Plant in Chile

KADIMA, Israel, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDE Technologies , a global leader in desalination and water treatment, was recently awarded by Aguas Pacífico SpA the EPC contract for the Aconcagua Desalination Plant. The project includes the engineering, supply, construction, start-up and commissioning of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant with a nominal production capacity of 86,400 m3/day (1,000 liters per second), that will be located in the bay of Quintero in the Valparaíso Region, Chile. The plant will be the first drought-proof source of fresh water in the Aconcagua basin to serve municipal, agricultural, industrial and mining clients in the region.

"IDE presented the best offer both technically and economically to Aguas Pacífico, an investment vehicle of Patria Investments Infrastructure Fund, after the successful conclusion of a highly competitive international tender process for the Aconcagua Project's EPC contract. Project Aconcagua is the first permanent, secure and sustainable multi-client non-continental fresh water source in Chile's Valparaíso Region," stated Enrique Cruzat, CEO of Aguas Pacífico.

IDE's experience encompasses hundreds of desalination plants worldwide, with more than 20 successfully operating in Chile since 1990, including the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 desalination project scheduled to be completed next year. IDE's innovative, state-of-the-art design of the Aconcagua Desalination Plant will be in accordance with the stringent environmental requirements and regulations in Chile.

"The Aconcagua award is a statement to our decades of experience, and mission to deliver superior results to our clients in the design and construction of desalination facilities in Chile," said Miki Tramer, VP, Sales and Marketing for IDE. "We look forward to partnering with Aguas Pacífico SpA in other regions of the country that will benefit from this type of multi-client desalination plant."

About IDE Technologies

A world leader and provider of desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers – municipalities, oil & gas, mining, refineries and power plants – on all aspects of water projects and delivers approximately 3 million m3/day of high-quality water worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ide-tech.com .

Press Contact:

ide-tech@pancomm.com



