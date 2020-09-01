Turning Point Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced that President and CEO Athena Countouriotis, M.D., will participate in question and answer sessions at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Sept. 9 and the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Sept. 10.



Dr. Countouriotis' session is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET on Sept. 9 and at 5:10 p.m. ET on Sept. 10. Both sessions will be accessible via webcast through the Investors page of www.tptherapeutics.com .

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company's pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor in IND-enabling studies. Turning Point's next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans", "will", "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics' business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point's business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics' filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.