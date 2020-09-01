Empire Technologies Risk Management Group Launches to Provide Cybersecurity, eDiscovery and Information Governance Services

WASHINGTON, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Technologies Risk Management Group (ETRM Group), the experts on data security, launches today to help commercial and government organizations secure and optimize critical business processes by providing services including cybersecurity, eDiscovery, managed review, and information governance.



The company's lawyers and technologists have more than 100 years of collective experience in cybersecurity and information governance, having served the Department of Defense, the Federal Trade Commission, the White House, law firms and Fortune 500 corporations.

"The legal marketplace is facing an unprecedented number of cyberattacks and breaches because the data security industry has focused only on secure networking – not a secure working environment," says Kenya Dixon, general counsel and COO of ETRM Group. "At ETRM Group, we believe that cybersecurity is the foundation of every successful legal process or technology – whether it's eDiscovery, managed review or adapting to new standards like a remote workforce."

ETRM Group provides:

Proactive protection with fundamental cybersecurity protocols and governance

with fundamental cybersecurity protocols and governance A comprehensive approach to technology architecture, information governance, eDiscovery and managed review that safeguards an organization's data

to technology architecture, information governance, eDiscovery and managed review that safeguards an organization's data Course correction by helping organizations securely pivot to meet internal or external pressure caused by situations such as remote working, evolving cybersecurity threats or regulatory compliance

by helping organizations securely pivot to meet internal or external pressure caused by situations such as remote working, evolving cybersecurity threats or regulatory compliance Agile response by combining the expertise of seasoned professionals to ensure the preservation, privacy and security of data from initiation to data disposition

"Often, vendors are not adequately vetted for proper data handling, processing and security, which adversely impacts risk and the cost of services. Our holistic scope of services helps organizations including law firms, corporations and federal, state and local governments protect data, leverage technologies, and optimize workflows," continues Dixon.

ETRM Group is based in Washington, D.C., with offices in Chicago and New York opening soon. To make contact, please email sales@ETRMGroup.com or contact@ETRMGroup.com , or visit the website at https://www.ETRMGroup.com .

About Empire Technologies Risk Management Group

