goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Farhan Ali Khan as Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, today announced the appointment of Farhan Ali Khan as Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations effective September 14, 2020.



Farhan brings more than 10 years of progressive experience in mergers & acquisitions, investment banking and capital markets to goeasy. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Investment Banking for RBC Capital Markets, where he specialized in financial services and acquired deep expertise in the specialty finance and non-prime lending markets. During his career, Farhan has developed advisory relationships with clients and investors, and successfully led financing and M&A initiatives in the consumer, auto, mortgage and commercial finance segments. Farhan holds his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and his MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

"We are excited to welcome Farhan to lead our corporate development and investor relations function," said Jason Mullins, President and CEO of goeasy. "His financial services investment banking experience will prove valuable as we complement our organic growth plan with potential acquisitions, international expansion and new strategic partnerships, such as the one we formed with PayBright in 2019. Farhan's addition to goeasy adds to the expertise of the management team that will lead us through the next stage of our growth, as we aim to become the largest and best performing non-prime lender in Canada".

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company's history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $4.4 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute's Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY" and goeasy's convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY-DB". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. Visit www.goeasy.com .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788