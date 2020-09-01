Evenson Dufour is honored to let the public know about his latest work which is titled, "United Hates of America." This book is available on Amazon now.

West Palm Beach, FL, August 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- “Every day I urge all the good people in this society not to pursue the voice of chauvinism, racial prejudice and narrow-mindedness and to worry about the welfare of other ethnicities that are not like them because all of us are part of humanity. Diversity, multiculturalism and the melting pot of human beings are all of humanitarian beauty. When racists are united, they form a destructive force, they try to take over the country and they are determined to pollute the minds of the people. Yes. This is what they do with their intention to occupy political positions and ensure their domination.” - Evenson Dufour

“Some police officers have a chronic illness with a serious virus. The name of this virus is racism. It is necessary to eradicate in their veins such microbes as prejudice, racial intolerance and aversion to strangers. Yes, they must be cured of this disastrous virus; otherwise, society will still have to deal with a lot of police murderers than professional police officers.” - Evenson Dufour

"This book can be positively seen as a source of ideas and inspiration for surviving systemic racism in the United States of America. It should be used as a tool for peaceful purposes and for denouncing structural racism, xenophobia and injustice - as it is - a fascinating document which calls for racial tolerance, respect for human rights, and freedom." - Evenson Dufour

"This book has a logical order. Each chapter is like a preamble to the next. This reading is going to be easy, fascinating and straightforward. Anyone who finishes reading this book will understand why the title is 'United Hates of America,' why it was written as is, and what was the motivation behind its production." - Evenson Dufour

"It should be noted that the title of this book is neither a mockery nor a lack of respect to the proper name of the country the United States of America." - Evenson Dufour

“Yes, racism is killing our black brothers and sisters at a vertiginous speed. The lethal nature of racism is increasingly blatant in the United States of America.” - Evenson Dufour

“The system needs to put a brake on all types of inhuman treatments of Blacks.” - Evenson Dufour

“There is a deluge of hate that has flooded the American society.” - Evenson Dufour

"There is no doubt that the origins of the current revival of hatred against immigrants and Blacks can be traced back mainly to the presidential elections of 2016. People in this society could say that the main catalyst of antipathy against immigrants and even Blacks is the current first citizen of this country. The words in his mouth against immigrants are straight from hell. Blacks and immigrants deserved to stop being the target of extreme aversion, oppression and repression. We are in the midst of a serious pandemic where much suffering and murdering of black Americans have occurred over and over again in the name of stereotyping Blacks as dangerous or intimidating. It's not good. It is pure hatred."

- Evenson Dufour

Evenson Dufour is currently a PhD prospect. He has earned a Master's degree of Business Administration (M.B.A) with a concentration on Global Management at Nova Southeastern University-- Huizenga Business School, a unique school among Florida business schools and the only school in the nation with entrepreneurship in its name. He has earned a Bachelor degree from Florida International University where he was placed on Dean's list since the first semester and admitted to the Honor College Society. He is a permanent member of the PI Sigma Alpha -The National Political Science Honor Society and Delta Epsilon Iota -Academic Honor Society. He was consecutively placed on the Dean's List and on the President's Academic Honor List for excellent academic achievement at Palm Beach State College. He studied social sciences at State University of Haiti. He has a certificate of proficiency in accounting and business mathematics from Ecole de Commerce Julien Craan, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He is the author of a few other books.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its author, please write to: dufoure19@gmail.com

Item Weight: 1.14 pounds

ISBN-13: 979-8679152854

Paperback: 385 pages

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.87 x 9 inches

Published (August 25, 2020)

Language: English

Contact Information:

Evenson Dufour

561-255-5037

Contact via Email

www.amazon.com/Evenson-Dufour/e/B003MZM9PY?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1598728660&sr=8-1

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/820147

Press Release Distributed by PR.com