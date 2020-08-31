Mississippi Hair Restoration Announces Dr. Michael Kanosky Named New Medical Director for American Medical Podcast and Mississippi Affiliate

Mississippi plastic surgeon, Michael Kanosky, MD, FACS, of Mississippi Hair Restoration and The Face & Body Center, has been named the new Medical Director of the American Medical Podcast (AMP) and their Mississippi affiliate.

“The programs are lively, informative and up-to-date,” Kanosky continues, “We talk about health and wellness topics, answer viewer questions, and touch base on the latest medical news of interest to patients and professionals.”

Averaging ten minutes, an episode of AMP offers medical and wellness education. In one segment, Kanosky discusses medical solutions for men and women with thinning hair, noting, “in the South, the higher the hair, the closer to heaven.” In another episode, he asks “Was he born with it or is it a hair transplant?” confirming that today’s procedures are so advanced that only your hair transplant physician will know for sure. Additional episodes featuring prominent medical guests from across Mississippi are in the works.

Kanosky, a Jackson based board-certified plastic surgeon, specializes in hair re-growth treatments from Infrared Light Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma (P.R.P.), Bio-identical Hormone Therapies and advanced Follicular Unit Extraction (F.U.E.) hair transplants at Mississippi Hair Restoration in Ridgeland, Mississippi; in addition to practicing reconstructive, aesthetic, and cosmetic plastic surgery at The Face & Body Center in Flowood, Mississippi.

The video episodes of the first season are currently available on YouTube, with future episodes mirrored at americanmedicalpodcast.com.

