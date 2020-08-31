BenchmarkXPRT Releases CloudXPRT, a Benchmark for Measuring the Performance of Cloud-First Applications Deployed on Modern On-Prem or Hosted IaaS Platforms

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release CloudXPRT, a benchmark that measures the performance of cloud-first applications deployed on modern infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platforms, whether those platforms are on premises, private clouds, or public clouds.

Durham, NC, August 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release CloudXPRT, a free benchmark that can accurately measure the performance of modern, cloud-first applications deployed on modern infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platforms, whether those platforms are paired with on-premises (data center), private cloud, or public cloud deployments.

CloudXPRT includes web microservices and data analytics workloads. Testers can use metrics from these workloads to compare IaaS stack (both hardware and software) performance and to evaluate whether any given stack is capable of meeting SLA thresholds. You can configure CloudXPRT to run on local data center, Amazon Web Services™, Google Cloud Platform™, or Microsoft Azure™ deployments.

"After two months of Preview build testing and community feedback, our newest benchmark is ready to go,” said Bill Catchings, co-founder of Principled Technologies, who administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community. “CloudXPRT makes it easier for users to understand how applications will perform on a given IaaS infrastructure, allowing them to choose the best configuration for their business."

Several different CloudXPRT test packages are available for download from www.CloudXPRT.com. Testers may also freely access the CloudXPRT source code.

CloudXPRT is part of the BenchmarkXPRT suite of performance evaluation tools, which includes AIXPRT, WebXPRT, CrXPRT, TouchXPRT, HDXPRT, and MobileXPRT. The XPRTs help users get the facts before they buy, use, or evaluate tech products such as servers, computers, and tablets/phones.

To learn more about the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, go to www.BenchmarkXPRT.com or contact a BenchmarkXPRT Development Community representative directly by sending a message to BenchmarkXPRTsupport@PrincipledTechnologies.com.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of technology marketing, as well as learning and development services. It administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.PrincipledTechnologies.com.

