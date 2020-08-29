HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center Names Linda Gray as Chief Nursing Officer

Englewood, CO, August 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Gray, RN, MHA, NEA-BC, as Swedish Medical Center's new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Gray will join the executive team and will be responsible for driving, supporting, and modeling a culture focused on employee engagement, quality, patient safety, fiscal responsibility, and the overall patient experience.

“Linda brings a wealth of experience to this role, providing an experienced clinical voice,” said Ryan Tobin, president and CEO. “She has a demonstrated track record of excellence in patient experience and nursing leadership and will be a valued member of our executive team.”

Linda is a practiced healthcare leader who has served a wide variety of leadership roles within the HCA Healthcare/HealthONE system. Most recently, Linda led as the Chief Nursing Officer at HealthONE’s Rose Medical Center where she was instrumental in decreasing nursing turnover, improving loop closure for service recovery opportunities with essential team leaders, and maintaining high employee engagement. Prior to joining the team at Rose, Linda served as the ACNO at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s, where she helped open the pediatric bone marrow transplant unit and launched shared governance.

Included in her HealthONE tenure, Linda led as program director at AIRLIFE, HealthONE’s ground and air medical transport system. Before serving in AIRLIFE program management, she was a flight nurse for 10 years where she implemented the nation's first stroke transport team and developed a STEMI transfer process and checklist that reduced door-to-balloon times from free-standing emergency rooms.

Linda’s clinical background will serve her well as she joins Swedish Medical Center’s leadership team. Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. A 408 bed level I trauma center, Swedish has earned many accolades, including a four-star rating from CMS, consistent ‘A’ safety grades from the Leapfrog Group, multiple awards from Healthgrades, and recent recognition from IBM Watson as a Top 100 hospital. Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process.

Linda has her Masters of Healthcare Administration from Colorado State University and Bachelors of Science in Nursing from University of Central Oklahoma and she has taken part in the HCA Healthcare CNO Executive Development Program.

About Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.

With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.

Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com.

Contact Information:

Swedish Medical Center

Kara Hamersky

(303) 817-5708

Contact via Email

www.swedishhospital.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/820035

Press Release Distributed by PR.com