South West Logistics Inc. Ensures Website Security to Protect Its Customers

Google pushes to have the internet more secure by having their browsers notify their users of a website's security. How does this affect your business?

Ontario, CA, August 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- At the end of last month, South West Logistics' Hosting Service was attacked by a nasty email worm, that phished out contacts from somewhere and started blasting emails at random. These bounce back emails can be frightening and can tarnish a company's reputation of being a professional and trustworthy organization. Those that are hit by a virus should take immediate corrective actions.

With the help of a Hosting Service, the email issues have been repaired and internal security changes have been made to prevent this from happening again. The worst part of correcting this action is having to contact business partners regarding the virus.

This started South West Logistics thinking about other online vulnerabilities.

In 2012, the powers that be (Google), instituted a guideline that recommended moving websites from Hyper Text (http:) to Secured Hyper Text (https:). Starting in 2018, Google rolled out its latest version of Chrome. In this new version of Chrome, an Exclamation within a circle or triangle in some other browsers was designed to notify its users that the site they were looking at may be insecure and to use caution when working with them.

Here is a quick link from Google's site: security.googleblog.com/2018/02/a-secure-web-is-here-to-stay.html

To have an https: site, you first have to obtain an SSL certificate. Most hosting providers offer this, at a price, or some third parties do as well.

Unfortunately, by not having an SSL Certificate, Southwestlogisticsinc.com was one of those sites with a little icon next to its domain name that shouted, "South West Logistics is not a company to be be trusted!"

Prior to 2019, was this really required? No, not really. The conventional thought was that if a site was not in ecommerce, or collecting data, it was not necessary to have an SSL. However, with a glaring warning icon next to the domain name, corrective action was ordered. The site now has a complete SSL certificate. This encapsulates the viewers information and the website's into a secure flow of information.

South West Logistics Inc. took this very seriously (As we all should, really) and made the corrective, yet reactive measures to bring their site up to secure standards.

A final thought on this, first impressions are priceless. Let your customers know that your company is trustworthy and secure. Invest in an SSL certificate.

Contact Information:

South West Logistics Inc.

Scott Sloan

877-291-3499

Contact via Email

https://www.southwestlogisticsinc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/820025

Press Release Distributed by PR.com