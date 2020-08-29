Sonya Dunbar Appointed Crest & Oral B's Key Opinion Leader

Atlanta, GA, August 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sonya Dunbar R.D.H., M.H.A., has been appointed Crest & Oral B's Diversity & Inclusion Leader. Sonya has over 28 years of clinical, private, and academic experience in dental hygiene. Sonya, also known as the Geriatric Toothfairy(TM), is a philanthropist and advocate for aging adults in long term care facilities. Sonya is a professional speaker and published author. She has presented courses nationally and internationally in areas of mobile dentistry, the oral-systemic health link, dental decay and OCHA.

Sonya received her medical degrees from Florida State College, St. Petersburg College and Library University. Dunbar will not argue that her biggest success trait is her work ethic and dedication to her craft, her patients, and her staff. In fact, she co-owns a mobile dentistry with her husband, Gerald, traveling to senior homes and providing outstanding service and care to their dental patients. Dunbar is thoroughly involved in the business from the inside out.

Dunbar says, “Maintaining oral health is a key element in improving overall health and quality of life. Our goal is to have our nursing home residents comfortable and confident when they eat and smile.​We have two very important things that drive our business. First and foremost is being on the cutting edge of dentistry at all times and learning all the new technology.”

About Crest

A trusted leader in oral health, Crest was the first oral care brand to secure the ADA Seal of Acceptance for a clinically proven fluoride toothpaste. Since first introducing fluoride toothpaste 54 years ago, it is estimated that Crest has helped prevent countless cavities in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Crest is owned and distributed by The Procter & Gamble Company.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

