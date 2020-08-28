Californian door manufacturer and retailer sets new industry standards by adding extra reinforcement to its wrought iron entry doors.

Vernon, CA, August 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pinky’s Iron Doors has been successfully bringing back the wrought iron doors and steel doors for residential use with its high-quality products. Their excellent additions to their doors have made their products suitable for all kinds of secure and long-term use.

Iron glass doors, black steel doors and similar products fell out of style for a few decades, after being immensely popular in the early twentieth century. Concerns about maintenance, weight, and security outweighed the stylistic addition they made to any home.

However, Pinky’s Iron Doors has transformed the production method of these doors, providing a line of contemporary iron doors fitted with every advanced technology possible. Their 5/8" dual-pane tempered glass is one massive example of how they're raising industry standards for steel entry doors completely.

The dual glass is made secure by a gas that’s filled in the gap between the two sheets for protection from the outdoors and privacy. The glass is also tempered to ensure that it does not break easily, thus creating the chance for their designers to add glass freely to their universal iron doors. These standards apply to all their products, including their custom wrought iron doors.

This also allows these iron glass doors to be used in the long run, so that buying even one of their premium modern iron doors is an investment in their property. Customers can also customize the glass in their doors. Pinky's Iron Doors stocks Low-E glass, Flemish Glass, Ford Blue Glass, Aquatex Glass, and more.

One of their senior designers said, "Our design principles are firmly situated in the balance between utility and style. While we work hard on how each new design looks, we also consistently push ourselves to improve our doors' quality. We evaluate privacy, temperature control, security, strength, and durability for all our doors.

"This helps us incorporate the best production technology out there. Our clients can buy any of our iron doors with glass and rest easy knowing that they’ve made the right choice."

Pinky’s Iron Doors ships all over the country and is currently offering clearance and end-of-summer sales to its customers for a select variety of iron exterior doors, steel French doors, black steel windows, steel front doors, and accessories.

About Pinky’s Iron Doors

As the leading door design and manufacturing company in California, Pinky’s Iron Doors offers affordable and high-quality wrought iron doors and steel doors. Customers can also opt for custom iron doors or custom steel doors.

The company also offers state-of-the-art door locks and handles, transoms, sidelights, and a newly-launched proprietary iron door spray.

They offer nationwide shipping and financing plans with Affirm.

Contact Details

Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/

Postal Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street Vernon, California 90058

Phone: 844-843-6677

Email: info@pinkysirondoors.com

