Susan Zemser Israel Honored as a Top Executive for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Newport Beach, CA, August 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Susan Zemser Israel of Newport Beach, California has been honored as a Top Executive for two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of fashion apparel.

About Susan Zemser Israel

Susan Zemser Israel is one to watch, in style. The previous owner of Entrée Boutique in Port Washington, NY has since ventured to the West Coast to share her love for couture and aesthetics with friends, family, and aspirers alike. During her time as the owner and lead stylist at Entrée, Susan has created a niche for not only developing her client’s impeccable wardrobes, but curating confidence unique to each individual woman, many of whom she gratefully calls friends.

In addition to Ms. Zemser Israel’s entrepreneurship, Susan is active in raising funds for CMTA and Inspire Napa Valley to benefit Alzheimer’s research development. Previously, she worked at Morgan Shareholder Services and the 92nd Street Y Nursery School, of New York City.

Since refreshing her lifestyle from the East Coast to Newport Beach, CA, the mother of three and leader in the fashion space has proven that opportunity and adventure can strike anywhere. With styling, sales, marketing and operations under her (undeniably chic) belt - Susan is planning for her next endeavor, a shop fit for the Golden State. She ensures that her store will always carry unique styles - from timeless pieces to vacation wear and professional outfits. Her New York customers often reflect that an experience at Susan’s boutique was that of having a fun time with girlfriends. Susan wants her future California clientele to feel the same. With NYC in the rearview for now, anticipation is high for this next chapter in Ms. Zemser Israel’s vogue journey.

Susan resides in Newport Beach, CA where she spends her leisure time enjoying the company of her three children, Hannah, Elana and Jake. She continues to satisfy adventure through new activities outdoors, sailing, and travel.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.

Contact Information:

Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696

Contact via Email

www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/819453

Press Release Distributed by PR.com