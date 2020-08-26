Canidium, Sales Performance Management (SPM) and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Leader, Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the Sixth Time

Inc. magazine recently revealed Canidium on its annual Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year revenue growth of 89%. This is Canidium's sixth time appearing on the Inc. 5000 list, with previous appearances in 2013-2017. Despite the negative effects of COVID-19 on nearly all industries, Canidium also had the highest number of bookings in their history during Q2 of 2020.

New York, NY, August 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Canidium is No. 3,942, on its annual Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year revenue growth of 89%. The Inc 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

This is Canidium’s sixth time appearing on the Inc. 5000 list, with previous appearances in 2013-2017. “We’re honored to once again make the list,” said Canidium’s CEO, Michael Stus. “Our position as a leader in sales performance management (SPM) and configure, price, and quote (CPQ) has created a historical amount of demand for our services; this demand is a testament to our team’s expertise and our focus on a high value customer experience.”

2019 and 2020 have been notable years in Canidium’s history; once again leading in the number of SAP Sales Cloud/Callidus implementations (SAP Commissions, SAP CPQ and CallidusCloud Insurance ICM) in 2019, and being named SAP Customer Experience’s 2020 Partner of the Year. Canidium also has a dedicated Xactly practice, which has seen their roster of Managed Services clients more than double. Despite the negative effects of COVID-19 on nearly all industries, Canidium also had the highest number of bookings in their history during Q2 of 2020.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Contact: Rick Roberts, Director of Marketing & Alliances, rickroberts@canidium.com

About Canidium: Canidium is a market leader, and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud and Xactly. In 2018 and 2019, we led with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments, while we ranked among the top Xactly partners. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. We have global teams and coverage, with multilingual consultants. Our relationships with SAP and Xactly, in addition to our pre-existing relationships with CallidusCloud and Obero, combine for decades of experience for our customers. Most of our customers find irreplaceable value in our expertise and trust us with Managed Services even after an implementation. These strong relationships have achieved quantified benefits like 90%+ reduction in compensation processing time, 50%+ improvements in the efficiency of the administrative staff, and a 40% sustained revenue increase; That is how we measure success.

Contact Information:

Canidium

Rick Roberts

973-600-6352

Contact via Email

http://www.canidium.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/819852

Press Release Distributed by PR.com