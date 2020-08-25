Canadian Alternative Bands Life is Changed with MDMA

The song is about vocalist: Alex Badgers' first experience with MDMA. Alex explains that her boyfriend and her stayed up all night dancing in their living room in each other's arms, the relationship troubles melted as the moment took hold.

Vancouver, Canada, August 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vancouver band Poor traits just released their newest single, "Stay Up" which marks the band's first single in 4 years.

Before that night Alex explains that she never knew what it was like to actually “feel good”; her experience shifted her perspective on life and although the drug wore off, the positive experience had long lasting effects.

MDMA is being studied to see if the positive effects can help those with suffering from PTSD and other trauma related mental illness. Right now the scientific studies are in their early stages and conclusive evidence is yet to be made.

Poor Traits is an Alternative/Indie/Emo/Pop/Rock group from Vancouver B.C. formed in 2014. Current band members:Alex Badger (Vocals) and Kyle Thomas (Bass).

