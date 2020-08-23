Sake Startup Brings Sake and Tonic, as Ready-to-Drink Beverage, in the Bottle

Trend Drink "Sake and Tonic" enters the market as ready-to-drink Sake-Mix.

Berlin, Germany, August 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Many people love gin and tonic (G&T), but the fewest might be aware of that there is another very appealing combination: Sake and tonic (S&T) are the perfect match.

Berlin based sake startup Go-Sake brings now the ultimate summer drink to europe.

"A few years ago we started to present next to the classical craft sake, sake and tonic to the people at street food markets and japan related events and we were overwhelmed by the great feedbacks and by the fact how many people love this combination, many of them started their sake passion with a glas of chilled sake and tonic," says Dr. Bastian Schwithal, CEO of Go-Sake.

"It is very interesting to experience how sake and tonic blend in well balanced and don´t compete with each other in regard to their flavor profiles, it is a very tasty and refreshing symbiosis."

