ISI and FEMCIC Partner to Envision a More Sustainable and Resilient Mexico

Partnering together, ISI and FEMCIC will bring the Envision framework and rating system to Mexico to help public and private organizations design and build more sustainable and resilient civil infrastructure. That means better roads, bridges, dams, parks, data centers, airport runaways and taxiways, and water- and wastewater-treatment plants. That also means designing and building infrastructure that protects the environment, combats climate change, boosts the economy, and enhances human health.

Washington, D.C., DC, August 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Federación Mexicana de Colegios de Ingenieros Civiles (FEMCIC) and the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) are proud to announce their partnership to bring the Envision framework and rating system to Mexico. Working together, ISI and FEMCIC are hopeful that the A/E/C industry will use Envision to plan, design, and deliver sustainable and resilient infrastructure to enhance societal health and wellbeing, protect the environment, and boost economic prosperity across Mexico.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of ISI, Anthony Kane, is elated to be collaborating with FEMCIC and extending the Envision framework into Mexico: "We see this as a tremendous opportunity for Mexico, its citizens, communities, and the A/E/C industry. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a greater need to rebuild better infrastructure to aid communities in bouncing back stronger.”

Mr. Alejandro Guevara, President of FEMCIC, agrees and said: “Mexico has an opportunity to implement a process for sustainable infrastructure development, and the civil engineering community will be leading the effort to demonstrate how our organization is partnering with international organizations like ISI to improve our nation’s infrastructure.”

Oscar Cortes, Vice President of International Relations of FEMCIC, said, “This partnership will be a highly beneficial relationship as it promotes the use of the best management tools for our engineers.”

FEMCIC is the leading Civil Engineering Society in Mexico. As such, they promote capacity building and coordinate the certification process across 60 local chapters in Mexico. They also engage with their local, state, and federal legislative officials to promote an integrated development process for sustainable infrastructure as part of policies and regulations.

The goal of both ISI and FEMCIC is to help individuals and communities thrive. With FEMCIC’s stamp of approval, ISI is eager to work collaboratively with them to deploy Envision, credentialing individuals and helping organizations design and deliver better civil infrastructure. Their partnership will ensure a more sustainable and resilient Mexico.

To learn more about Envision or the partnership between FEMCIC and ISI, please contact Dyan Lee, ISI's Marketing and Communications director, at lee@sustainableinfrastructure.org or contact FEMCIC directly at presidencia.femcic@gmail.com

Contact Information:

ISI

Dyan Lee

202-991-1190

Contact via Email

sustainableinfrastructure.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/819527

Press Release Distributed by PR.com