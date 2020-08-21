Ester Digital Provides Design and Development Services for the E-Learning Industry

New York, NY, August 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ester Digital, the leading web design and development agency with offices in New York, London, Tallinn and Israel, is proud to announce that the company has added e-learning design & development services to their competencies list. Having already worked on creative art direction, custom illustrations and data visualization creation, UI/UX design, and web development for various industries, Ester Digital demonstrated the great desire to sum up the company’s experience with learning management systems and provide the learning industry with top-level services.

The e-learning industry is believed to be growing exponentially because of the COVID impact. With thousands of projects going online, a powerful and strong learning portal with a clear interface and user-friendly design is what the market needs to keep working and improving employees' qualifications. With an aim to help business with this task, the Ester Digital team compiles their design and development experience and provides clients with the following services: custom e-learning design and development, open-source LMS customization, cross-platform migration, LMS update, etc.

In addition to the above mentioned services, Ester Digital helps its clients with third-party integrations. The company’s main goal is to create EdTech with plenty of useful features for students of all ages and education levels. Every e-learning system Ester Digital creates is seamlessly integrated into the client's business and meets all their requirements. The Ester Digital development team has already managed webinar apps, analytics tools, email marketing and payment systems, CRMs, and other third-party integrations.

To make the education process interactive and interesting for everyone, Ester Digital adds games and quizzes to the e-learning portals the company delivers. Such a solution helps to increase students' engagement and motivation. With a team of talented and creative designers and developers, Ester Digital has all opportunities to complement e-learning portals with colorful and smart games and help clients achieve their goals in such an interactive way.

All the e-learning projects Ester Digital works on are unique but they all have several features in common. With an eye on the latest market trends and search engine requirements, the agency delivers fully optimized and responsive web solutions that work great through every device. Special attention is put on the User Experience as the main goal is to help students learn and improve their knowledge rather than have problems with complicated interfaces.

E-learning portals design and development is not the only industry Ester Digital works with. The company also has solid experience in web services for the healthcare and wellness industry, startups, realtors and tourism. With dozens of outstanding projects in the portfolio, Ester Digital keeps growing and improving their services for all types of clients from all over the world.

About Ester Digital

Created in 2015, Ester Digital is now one of the world’s leading creative web design and development agencies. The company has already worked with giant enterprises like Bridgestone, McDonald's, Asos, Toptal, and many others. With an in-house team of designers and developers, the award-winning agency has already worked with plenty of businesses to create their brand identity, improve visual strategy and develop powerful websites. For more information visit the Ester Digital website.

Contact Information:

Ester Digital

Luba Nikonorenkova

646-233-3056

Contact via Email

https://ester.co/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/819394

Press Release Distributed by PR.com