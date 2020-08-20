The Anxious Pet Launches Innovative Dog Supplement Bars for On-The-Go Support

Veterinarian-approved formulations that come in a convenient, innovative supplement delivery system for pets. Formulas include hip & joint, cognitive and calming options that help solve the needs of pets experiencing pain, inflammation and anxiety.

San Diego, CA, August 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Anxious Pet, a division of Metamorphosis Partners LLC, proudly announces the launch of brand new Supplement Bars to meet the needs of busy pet parents and promote key areas of health and wellbeing for our canine companions.

“Pain, discomfort, inflammation, and general aging all affect a dog’s overall happiness and thus their pet parent’s stress levels,” says Liz Strohen, co-founder of TheAnxiousPet.com. “It’s our mission to provide solutions at all stages of a pet’s life that give relief for symptoms and behaviors that are often creating stress for the pet and their parent.”

These innovative Supplement Bars for dogs offer a dramatically improved delivery system not offered anywhere else. Better yet, pets will appreciate the substantial size and delicious, non-allergenic peanut butter and banana flavor. After all, it’s not just a bite—it’s a bar!

The Anxious Pet Supplement Bars provide solutions for three distinct areas:

Relax & Roll - Calming: The calming relief of melatonin and other natural ingredients, formulated without CBD. Promotes improved mood, anxiety reduction and restful sleep without making your dog drowsy.

Hip & Hop - Joint Supplement: This effective hip and joint supplement bar offers a proprietary blend of Glucosamine, MSM and Chondroitin to promote healthy joint function. The addition of natural ingredients such as Cat’s Claw, Devil’s Claw, Organic Turmeric, Willow Bark and Yucca Schidigera enhance the overall effects in reducing hip and joint inflammation and pain in dogs.

Bright Idea - Cognitive Support: This cognitive support supplement bar is formulated with Acetyl L-Carnitine, Folic Acid and Ginseng to boost a dog’s brain health and function. The proprietary blend of ingredients supports new cell growth, increases energy and benefits immune system health.

In addition to all of the wellness benefits, these new products are veterinarian formulated, made with natural ingredients, handcrafted in the USA and manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility with the highest standards for manufacturing and processing.

Simple and Convenient Dosing

The Anxious Pet Supplement Bars are designed to give dogs easy, convenient and veterinarian-formulated supplement dosing—taking the guesswork out of measuring or tracking for pet parents.

Dosing Recommendations:

Dogs under 30 pounds - 1 bar per day

Dogs over 30 pounds - Up to 2 bars per day

Each bar is scored, making it simple to break it apart, share and save some for later.

“The Anxious Pet Supplement Bars are packed full of nutrients and a special blend of quality ingredients and herbal extracts,” says Dr. Trina Hazzah, Head of Veterinary Oncology at VCA in Los Angeles. “Each ingredient has been researched and intentionally added to create the optimal results for your pet.”

On-The-Go Ease

The new Supplement Bars from The Anxious Pet offer an easy way to keep up a dog’s daily supplement regimen making pet parents lives more convenient. Forget the hassle of pesky pills or messy mealtoppers.

“They are individually wrapped and easy to take with you,” says Strohen. “Most treats come in bags and can go stale or rancid with constant opening and closing. These are a breeze to have around in any moment of need in or out of the house.”

“Today’s pet parents want the very best for their dogs’ health, happiness, and overall wellbeing—whether they are at home or on-the-go,” adds Strohen. “These Supplement Bars make it effortless to enjoy life’s moments and provide pets with the necessary enrichment they crave anytime and anywhere.”

About The Anxious Pet

The Anxious Pet is dedicated to helping pets (and their parents) live healthier, more peaceful lives through the launch of proprietary calming products (available with and without CBD) and educational resources. Products from The Anxious Pet are veterinarian formulated, lab tested, contains organic ingredients and have vegan-friendly options. They are created with natural, quality ingredients and held to the highest standards of excellence. Learn more at theanxiouspet.com.

About Metamorphosis Partners, LLC:

Launched in 2019, Metamorphosis is a full service agency dedicated to the pet industry, combined with a venture studio building businesses dedicated to all aspects of pet parenting through a unified portfolio of leading consumer engagement platforms. Founded by Brock Weatherup, former CEO of Pet360 and C-Suite executive at Petco and Petsmart, Metamorphosis leverages its pet-focused capabilities to deliver innovative products, services and content resulting in long-standing customer relationships. Metamorphosis’ portfolio includes Great Pet Care, Great Pet Reviews, Great Pet Media, Muttropolis, The Anxious Pet, Barkly and Pawprint. For more information, visit metamorphosis.com.

