Joanne S. Calcagno Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Joanne Calcagno is currently retired after teaching elementary education for 32 years. She retired in March 2010 and has shifted her focus to writing publications that are both educational and enjoyable for children and adults. She has been published in teaching magazines in recognition of the creative classrooms that she has created. Joanne Calcagno has written two children's books, "Before Bullied After Friendship: A Boy's Quest For Hope," and a book about an immigrant child who goes on an adventure while becoming acclimated to New York City life in Queens, entitled, “Raaof.” She has also written a fiction book for adults entitled "Finally an Answer," which explores the life of a young girl as she grows older and eventually comes to terms with having a mental illness. Joanne Calcagno also wrote a book released in 2017 entitled, "Rewind Fast Forward: A Practical Guide of the Transgender Student for Teachers" which answers questions about the transgender lifestyle from a former teacher's perspective. She is currently working on a sequel to “Finally an Answer” as well as a non-fiction book about job discrimination in the workplace. Her books are available on Amazon and some are at Barnes and Noble.

Mrs. Calcagno is a former teacher at P.S. 214, a school located in Flushing, New York for the New York City Board of Education. She specialized in kindergarten and fourth-grade elementary instruction and curriculum development. She also worked in a nursery school for more than seven years. Joanne helped children to achieve academic success, set and accomplish goals and recognize and accomplish their fullest potential for more than three decades. In addition, she served as a computer cluster teacher.

Joanne Calcagno is a member of the National African American Museum and is a Charter Member of the National September 11 Memorial Museum. She is also a contributor to the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Joanne is affiliated with the Women's History Museum of Washington, DC, the National Organization of Women and the A.A.U.W. She was recognized as an Educator of the Year by Cambridge Who's Who in 2008.

Joanne obtained her M.A. +45 in Elementary Education from Queens College. She was first attracted to the teaching profession after meeting her second-grade teacher, Mrs. Nevins. She was greatly inspired by this teacher, as well as her mother, to pursue a career in education. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her husband, cooking, writing, watching old movies, playing the piano and singing in theater productions.

Mrs. Calcagno states, “In 1998, I experienced a life-changing event when my mother passed away. I thought that my life was over, until my husband encouraged me to follow my mother's struggles and achievements by showing me how much my mother and I were alike and that I could do a lot of acts of grace for society. I am eternally grateful for his direction and care.”

