ERE Materials, a Korean Company Specializing in Chemical Transport Containers for Semiconductors and LCD Manufacturing, Launches Its Brand in the Americas Market

Pyeongtaek-si, Korea, South, August 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ERE Materials Co., Ltd., a Korea-based specialist in manufacturing of LCD panel and semiconductor packaging containers, is launching its brand in the Americas market.

Founded in November 2007, ERE Materials leads the clean packaging materials sector by developing and supplying chemical containers to domestic and international markets for semiconductors and LCD manufacturing.

The company’s high-purity stainless steel containers are optimized for storage and transportation of chemicals used in semiconductor processes. Assembly and disassembly methods using a fast-to-use quick coupler provides an easy user environment, and beads on the body let it withstand external shocks. The containers are characterized by their generous size that can safely hold 200L of chemicals. Micro-fine processes, such as semiconductor manufacturing, are extremely sensitive to particles and eluates. With a special surface treatment inside, this product uses high-purity stainless steel to minimize deformation and contamination from chemicals.

ERE Materials has increased its competitiveness through continuous research and development with the belief that the only way to secure market share and trade with leading domestic and foreign companies is by improving its technology and quality. As a result, the company is gradually expanding its share of high-purity chemical transport containers at home and abroad with 20% of sales coming from overseas. ERE Materials is expanding its business scope through meticulous quality management and continuous research and development and is looking forward to a successful launch of its brand in the Americas.

