TVVideoNews.com Reaches First Million Users

TVVideoNews.com, the newest news site on the web keeping users up to date on the news has reached a major milestone, as it reaches its first million users.

Las Vegas, NV, August 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TVVideoNews.com has just reached its first million unique users, providing TV news reports from around the world. The site provides breaking video news reports from more than 8,000 news outlets across the world, including reports from CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox News, the BBC, Yahoo news and Sky news. Video reports are issued as news breaks 24 hours a day.

Consumers have increasingly been getting their daily news, sports and weather online over the past decade from thousands of news organizations, including online newspapers, TV news outlets, radio stations and web based media.

The internet is projected to double in user capacity in the next five years as consumers increasingly go online for news and more users join the allegiance of internet visitors from more of the world's nations. Consumers are also making more product and consumer service purchases online than ever before as a result of the growing pandemic and retail closures.

Visitors to the website are able to search and choose the news reports they are interested in and view them at their convenience online on each individual’s timeline around the clock. The innovative start-up was launched during the global COVID-19 crisis to provide reports on all sides of the worldwide crisis from every perspective.

TV Video News will also heavily follow the political race for the White House from all perspectives available, including Fox News, CNN, the major networks and independent reporters covering the road to the presidency.

As the race for the White House gets closer, the site will also survey visitors on the most important races, including the heated presidential election. Journalists from the right, left and moderate report from thousands of news organizations report on the day’s events as news breaks.

