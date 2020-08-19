The Transportation Industry's Premier Sleep Apnea and Fatigue Management Company Names New CEO

Lenexa, KS, August 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Board of Directors officially taps SleepSafe Drivers® long-time second in command, Adrian Knight, to lead the company following the founder’s retirement in early Q2.

SleepSafe Drivers announces a change in its leadership, Adrian Knight, current COO, is named President and CEO following the retirement of founder Dana Voien in early Q2. Mr. Voien remains on the company’s Board of Directors and Mr. Knight became its newest member on June 1. As one of the nation’s leaders in sleep apnea and fatigue management programs for the transportation industry, SleepSafe Drivers wants to recognize Dana Voien for the years of leadership and contributions which led to our success.

“Although retiring is a little bittersweet, I couldn’t be more comfortable with the Board's choice of successor,” said Dana Voien, founder and outgoing CEO, SleepSafe Drivers. “Beyond his company and industry knowledge, Adrian combines a great mix of operations acumen, clinical prowess, and a patient-centric mission.”

Knight first joined SleepSafe in 2011 and helped launch its patented Sure-ID® chain-of-custody component for home sleep apnea testing (HSAT). Over nine years he has held a variety of titles, most recently COO, and has been instrumental in coupling company innovations with new technologies for better sleep apnea testing and treatment industry wide. Keeping the driver’s health and welfare as the focus, he developed policies and procedures for using virtual physician consults and HSATs for better navigation of the oft-complicated process.

“I am excited to lead this extraordinarily dedicated team,” said Adrian Knight, new President, and CEO, SleepSafe Drivers. “Great patient care goes beyond improving health, it requires a holistic view that addresses a driver’s concerns and fears with empathy while offering real-world solutions. It is also our shared mission; one we don’t take lightly.”

Over 31 years in the sleep and respiratory industry, Mr. Knight, RRT, has several patents and internationally published papers. He owned a sleep lab and DME company and led both sales and clinical teams at leading sleep and oxygen med-device companies.

For more information about SleepSafe Drivers, visit http://www.sleepsafedrivers.com.

About SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Since 2007, SleepSafe Drivers has offered a comprehensive Fatigue Management Program, including innovative ways to address sleep apnea testing and treatment, that has been developed specifically for the transportation, logistics & supply chain industry and other safety-sensitive businesses. With national coverage, the program allows for confidential diagnosis and treatment for sleep apnea in a private, convenient, and cost-effective manner. The management team at SleepSafe Drivers has unparalleled experience in-home sleep apnea testing with patented technology, high-compliance treatment products, and protocols, and a strong nationwide network of leading sleep labs, sleep, physicians and durable medical equipment providers. The SleepSafe Drivers program is logistically efficient with a focus on minimizing testing downtime while delivering industry-leading 96+% therapy compliance.

Contact Information:

SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Chanda Goodemote Kramer

858-349-5040

Contact via Email

www.sleepsafedrivers.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/819273

Press Release Distributed by PR.com