Conveyor Application Systems Promotes Luke Mazziotti to Director of Sales

Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce the promotion of Luke Mazziotti to Director of Sales. Luke will be focused on growing the CAS® sales team and ensuring the upward sales trend continues. Luke will report directly to Conveyor Application Systems' President-Arlen Rexius.

Eugene, OR, August 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Arlen Rexius stated: “Luke has a strong history as an executive level sales leader. Combined with the valuable experience he has gained over the past 3-years as a National Account Manager, I am confident Luke will be able to take the sales team to a whole new level.”

About Luke: Luke has 20-years in sales & marketing leadership and brings a wealth of technical knowledge to the position. As a CAS® National Account Manager, Luke quickly became the highest producing sales representative in the company. Doing so by diving into the challenges contractors are experiencing first hand and delivering a solution that decreases cost and increases productivity. Luke has a strong technical aptitude and when combined with his strong relationship building skills, he becomes a tremendous resource for contractors. In a recent example, Luke placed a CAS® AT7 on a jobsite because he was able to clearly demonstrate the level of production the contractor could expect to see and how much more efficient/profitable the CAS® AT7 would be over the standard push/pull and drag method of delivering materials.

Arlen Rexius continued, “Luke, sets the standard that others strive to achieve. He approaches his business from the contractor’s perspective and works hard to understand the contractor’s challenges and how Conveyor Application System can make his/her life better!” Furthermore, “Luke’s attitude and energy is infections and he has no problem diving in and getting his hands dirty.”

Conveyor Application Systems (CAS®), based in Eugene, Oregon, www.slingers.com is a leading manufacturer of on-road and all-terrain Slinger, as well as line of heavy-duty mobile Reloaders. CAS® is the only Slinger manufacturer located in the United States of America and is owned and operated by a third generation at Rexius Corp., www.rexius.com, which is a nationally recognized, full-service provider of landscape construction materials and services.

