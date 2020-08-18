Petrelli Previtera, LLC Announces New Office in Maryland

Chevy Chase, MD, August 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Petrelli Previtera, a top family law firm with existing offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Chicago, announced a new office will be opening in September 2020 in the Washington, D.C. area as they continue to expand to better serve their clients. The new office is located at 5425 Wisconsin Ave Suite 600, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.

The firm is also happy to announce that family law attorney Susan Wyckoff has joined the firm and will be operating out of the new office. Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm and will be a huge asset to the firm. Susan is licensed to practice in the state of Maryland and has been helping individuals and families with their family law cases since 2003. She has an abundance of experience expertise in navigating family law cases to a successful resolution.

“We are very pleased to continue to expand our firm with the addition of Susan and the Maryland office during this tumultuous time,” said Thomas Petrelli, Jr. “This is our eighth office, which allows us to help more families facing divorce go from chaos to clarity.” Petrelli Previtera allows clients to schedule consultations online so they can quickly and easily get started on their case by choosing the right attorney and location for them. As a forward thinking, tech-savvy firm, they also offer video consultations to better fit the busy and unpredictable schedules of their clients.

Established in 2004, Petrelli Previtera, LLC is the premier divorce and family law firm serving clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, D.C. and Maryland. The firm is committed to get the best results for their clients, from complex litigation to negotiated agreements and everything in between. In each of the previous two years, the firm was named on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prestigious annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The firm joined companies like Microsoft, Dell and Yelp as an honoree on the list.

