TestPros Awarded $44 Million BPA for IT IV&V Support Services for Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Sterling, VA, August 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TestPros has been competitively awarded one of two GSA Federal Supply Schedule Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) to provide a broad range of Independent Verification and Validation support services to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The maximum value of the BPAs, collectively, is $44 million over 8 years.

“TestPros provides expertise to apply Agile practices and other iterative development methodologies that are reliable and scalable, which will enable successful execution of the agency’s IT business system development activities, ensuring applications are effectively developed and maintained to support the agency’s business needs,” said Kevin Murray, TestPros CEO. “We are proud to provide independent third-party IV&V support services and we look forward to supporting this customer.”

“Our people, processes, and solutions were key in securing this win,” Murray continued. “We are developing industry momentum for the use of the Agile Scrum framework and other iterative approaches, along with test automation technologies for improving independent validation and verification services. This is just another example of our competitive edge in testing solutions.”

About TestPros

TestPros is a premier technology services provider for independent IT assessment and security assurance services delivering best-in-class solutions, consulting services, and technologies that meet our customers’ mission-critical needs. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, civilian, intelligence and commercial markets includes professional services and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner network to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions critical to achieving our customers' missions.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, TestPros has a best in class government prime contracts and over one hundred brand name commercial customers. ​​​​For more information, visit www.testpros.com.

