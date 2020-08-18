Lori Niederlehner Joins Doeren Mayhew as National Human Resources Director

Troy, MI, August 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Doeren Mayhew, a top certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Michigan, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, London and Switzerland, announced today Lori Niederlehner, CPA, CCP, SPHR, SHRM-SCP has joined the firm as its National Human Resources Director.

In her new role, Niederlehner will lead the firm’s human resources function – overseeing talent management, recruiting, compensation and benefits, training and leadership development, diversity inclusion and corporate responsibility.

“We are pleased to welcome Lori to the Doeren Mayhew family,” states Chad Anschuetz, Managing Shareholder and Chairman. “Her background as a CPA, knowledge of the industry, and distinctive talent management and organizational development skillset is what makes her the right leader to help us continue to build an inclusive and high-performing culture.”

Niederlehner brings over 25 years of experience in human resources and organizational strategy. Most recently, she founded F8 Advantage PLLC, where she focused her time on providing strategic human resource, financial and business advisory services to small and mid-size businesses. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at CPA firm BeachFleischman and global management advisory firm Conway MacKenzie. Earlier in her career, she worked for CPA firms BDO USA, LLP and Plante Moran leading human resource and recruiting efforts.

Graduating magna cum laude from Walsh College, Niederlehner earned her bachelor’s degree in accountancy. She is an active thought leader and member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

About Doeren Mayhew

Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm’s Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and European CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what’s ahead. Please visit www.doeren.com for more information.

