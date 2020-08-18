New PT Study Finds That Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 Series Arrays Outperformed the HPE Primera A670 in Data Reduction, Performance, Out‑of-the-Box VM Deployment and More

A new test report highlighted the results of testing on two Dell EMC PowerStore arrays, the 7000T and 7000X, versus the HPE Primera A670.

Durham, NC, August 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Organizations face different challenges for storing and accessing data. Some need powerful arrays to maximize performance and some want the flexibility of an infrastructure that combines storage and compute in a single system. New all-flash, NVMe-based Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays deliver high data reduction and speed in a 2U form factor. The hypervisor-enabled PowerStore 7000X can also internally host VMware ESXi™ VMs while providing storage resources to external hosts.

PT tested the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and 7000X against an HPE Primera A670 storage array across a range of performance and usability metrics. The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays had higher data reduction ratios, supported more input/output operations per second (IOPS), had lower latency, and provided greater bandwidth than the HPE Primera A670.

In addition, the hypervisor-enabled PowerStore 7000X allowed PT admins to start deploying a VM right out of the box. It also hosted database VMs internally while providing storage resources to external hosts; the HPE Primera A670, by contrast, can support VMs only externally. According to the report, “With its compact form factor, the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X could help organizations save on data center costs by delaying the need to expand - all while enjoying the flexibility of an AppsON infrastructure.”

To learn more about how Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays could enable greater data reduction and storage performance, see the report http://facts.pt/nb98lrd or the infographics for the 7000T (http://facts.pt/u5uvdli) and 7000X (http://facts.pt/gpwbIR0) models.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800590

Press Release Distributed by PR.com