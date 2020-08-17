Be Strong International Hosts First School Supply Distribution for Needy Parents

Miami, FL, August 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Be Strong International (BSI), joined by the City of Palmetto Bay, will distribute school supplies at the Palmetto Bay Village Hall to needy families on Friday, August 21. The “Be Strong Day Back-to-School Drive-Thru Distribution,” is the first school supply distribution in the Palmetto Bay area.

Although “Be Strong Day” is traditionally a yearly outdoor recreational event for youth, this year, it takes shape in the form of a school supply drive-thru distribution event. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Palmetto Bay Village Hall, 9705 Hibiscus St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157.

“We look forward to supporting these families in a new, but equally necessary, way this year during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says BSI Director Michelle Shirley. “Our staff went to great lengths to ensure that we had as much as we can, in terms of school supplies, so that struggling parents could save money.”

In accordance with the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines, staff and volunteers will abide by all recommended preventative measures, wearing masks and adhering to social distancing. Likewise, all visitors and participants must follow these pandemic guidelines.

Staff will approach each vehicle and provide a book bag filled with school supplies for each school-aged child. The supplies include notebooks, stationery, paper, binders, and even face masks. All supplies distributed were donated by Be Strong Day co-sponsors, which are Football Unites, Miami Children’s Health Plan, South Motors BMW, Pro Insurance Consultants, Fairlife, Five Below, Rotary Club of Perrine-Cutler Ridge/ Palmetto Bay, and PepsiCo.

“We couldn’t have done this without our sponsors, who recognized the need, and supported this effort without hesitation,” said Shirley. “We thank them and all others who joined us this year.”

Supplies of book bags are limited, so interested participants must pre-register and arrive on time. To secure the school supplies for their children, attendees must register on EventBrite at the following link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/116246683961, and present the ticket to the attending staff. Families should arrive any time between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Palmetto Bay Village Hall.

About Be Strong International

Be Strong International is a leading non-profit that educates young people and parents through positive practices. Mrs. Althea McMillan, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, founded the organization in 1992. For more than a quarter-century, we have provided youth and families in South Florida with tools to make better decisions about relationships, money, work, and family life. The organization uses evidence-based curricula to teach adolescents and parents about strategies for building healthy relationships. We deliver educational programming to students and parents online, and in-person throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County. Be Strong International was nominated for best practices in addressing risky behaviors.

