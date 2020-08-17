Market Overview

Pro-Fix Helps Contractors Find More Repair and Remodeling Opportunities

PR.com  
August 17, 2020 2:11pm   Comments
Pro-Fix announces latest release and new features that match home and office repair needs to contractors.

Clementon, NJ, August 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pro-Fix, an innovative mobile app that enables homeowners and property managers to post repairs, remodeling needs, maintenance needs and be matched to contractors. Pro-Fix announces new features for mapping of job routes for contractors, repair professionals and handymen to find more work. "This feature enables better route optimization for contracts and service professionals to maximize their workload on the road," says Mark Nastasi, founder of Pro-Fix. Pro-Fix offers home and office owners the ability to post pictures of repair needs to be matched to service contractors. To find a contractor today, download the Pro-Fix mobile app on the mobile app store today. Learn more at
ProFix.com/AboutUs.aspx

Contact Information:
ProBids LLC / ProFix
Mark Nastasi
856-497-1205
Contact via Email
https://ProFix.com
Visit https://ProFix.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/819231

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
