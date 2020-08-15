Mobile Development Professionals Needed to Judge 2020 MobileWebAward Competition

The 9th annual MobileWebAwards competition is looking for additional qualified judges to help adjudicate this year's award program. The Competition Web site is located at http://www.mobile-webaward.org and the deadline for entry is September 31, 2020.

Boston, MA, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association’s MobileWebAwards competition is currently accepting entries and is looking for additional qualified judges to help adjudicate this year’s award program. This award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile websites and the best mobile applications. The Competition Web site is located at http://www.mobile-webaward.org and the deadline for entry is September 31, 2020.

To nominate yourself or someone within your organization, please complete the Judge’s Nomination Form. Mobile development professionals selected as judges will be contacted during the first week of October.

“Since 1997, the WebAwards have helped define the standards for website development. The MobileWebAwards are doing the same for responsive websites, mobile-specific websites and apps designed for mobile devices,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “Smartphone and tablet computer use continues to explode and companies are racing to allow users to connect and interact with them using mobile devices. We are looking for individuals who have direct experience developing for the expanding mobile platform. Our judges must have an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in mobile development, an eye for a well-designed interface and the objectivity to score entries according to a predefined set of criteria.”

Judging for the MobileWebAwards will take place in Mid-October, 2020 and winners will be notified by e-mail one week prior to the general announcement of winners in December, 2020. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in mobile website design and mobile application development. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Ogilvy Interactive, R/GA, Saatchi & Saatchi, Blattner Brunner, Sun Microsystems, National Cable & Telecom Association, Refinery, Euro RSCG, A&E Television Networks, New York Post Interactive, Ernst & Young, J. Walter Thompson, Xerox, Art Institute of Pittsburgh and Aristotle.

Entries will be accepted in both the Mobile Website and the Mobile Application formats. Entries will be judged on seven criteria:

Creativity

Impact

Design

Content

Interactivity

Ease of Use

Use of the medium

“Judging an award show like the MobileWebAwards is a great way to share your experience and expertise with the mobile development community, said Rice. “It is an honor and an important responsibility when you are chosen to participate as a judge. You are helping to set the standard for award winning advertising throughout the Web.”

About the Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition, the Internet Advertising Competition Awards and the MobileWebAwards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.

