Top 10 Solutions for Helping Returning High School Students

Vineland, NJ, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Summer’s nearly over, and it’s time to prepare for the return of teachers, webcams and books.

Most students are looking forward to the new school year while still adjusting to life in this pandemic world. Yet, typical issues of teen life are still prevalent, whether learning from home or not.

“But having someone to listen to your troubles could mean the difference between life and death if the teen’s depression is untreated. Therefore, giving students access to resources makes a positive difference,” says Tamika M. Murray, author of “Crying, Learning, and Laughing: Why Students Visit the Teen Center,” a guide for helping teens in need.

Here are the Top 10 Resolutions for Helping High School Students Going Back to School:

1) Do some active listening. Parents and caregivers can ease the fears of their adolescents. By active listening, you’re engaging and caring about what is said. Staying focused is especially essential now as your teen could worry about contracting COVID-19 upon return to class.

2) Provide linkage to resources. Whether your son, daughter or client can call and schedule an appointment or not, offering suggestions and assistance for tutoring or finding a job will lessen the anxiety.

3) Seek counseling when needed. Not all teenagers will need counseling services. However, many have lost loved ones over the past few months. These kids could benefit from mental health services. Remember, whatever occurs at home gets carried over into school, even if you’re e-learning.

4) Keep them connected to friends. When you’re young separation from your BFF could result in depression. But when the fears of society are heightened, your teen will need an outlet for fun and laughter. Allowing your kids to hang out with friends while wearing masks is a good idea. Pick an outdoor venue since the weather is warmer. As the cold settles in, then move the meetings indoors, and keep the number of attendees low.

5) Buy new clothing. We’re all guilty of lounging around our home during this time of seclusion and minimal outside excursions. But that shouldn’t hinder us from treating our kids to new items, and a fresh do. Even if they are splitting time between home and school, an up to date outfit can boost their mood.

6) Get the necessary school supplies. While this may sound like a no-brainer, millions of families are experiencing financial instability because of jobs lost during the Pandemic. Basic needs, including notebooks, pens, and laptops, might not get met. But searching local charities, community giveaways, backpack programs, school districts, and religious organizations might be the answer. Students have their hands full completing assignments without the added stress of lacking the proper supplies.

7) Go for a post-summer outing. Every family’s situation differs, but if you can set aside time before the start of school to get away, it’ll refresh your clan. Being stuck in the house can be a downer, especially during the warm months. If you’ve been in seclusion, consider venturing off to a nearby lake, boardwalk, or beach. Perhaps grabbing an outdoor lunch or visiting a museum is a better option. Whatever you decide to stay close or travel far, getting away before classes begin practices self-care.

8) Seek support from the school. School districts know families are trying to handle the current situation the best they can. Staying in contact with your school’s staff and teachers gives you the support necessary to get the kids through tough assignments and answer questions that arise.

9) Offer pregnancy prevention tips. Many parents of adolescents are probably focused on getting their kids set up for virtual or hybrid classes. But teens will be teens even during a Pandemic. Parents can’t be with their adolescents all the time. Ensuring your kid knows how to prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases by reviewing contraception methods is smart.

10) Pump up your teen. Get your kid excited about beginning a new school year. If you’re happy, it might rub off on your son or daughter. Sure, many kids dread going back to lessons, but their mood might improve if you make it enjoyable. If that doesn’t work, then remind them that a hybrid or e-learning experience is more flexible than sitting in a traditional classroom.

