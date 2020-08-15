CloudXPRT Empowers Corporate Decision-Makers to Select the Best IaaS Configuration for Every Business Objective, According to a Video Introducing the Newest XPRT Tool

The video, released by Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, highlights how the new CloudXPRT benchmark tool accurately measures the end-to-end performance of apps running on on-prem or public cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platforms.

Durham, NC, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community have released a video that introduces CloudXPRT, a data center benchmark tool that saves IT teams the time and effort of creating production environment replicas or trying similar application tests on multiple on-prem and public clouds. CloudXPRT lets IT teams considering different IaaS options compare the real-world performance scores each receives before making a decision. CloudXPRT is the latest addition to the XPRTs, a family of benchmark apps that help users see how different options are likely to perform in real-world situations so they can make smart buying decisions.

According to the video, “CloudXPRT accurately measures the performance of applications running on cloud software, whether you run those applications in a data center, a colocation facility, or a public cloud.”

Watch the video at http://facts.pt/lyfmyQQ. To learn more about how CloudXPRT can help IT decision-makers make confident choices about IaaS purchases, go to www.CloudXPRT.com.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services. It administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

