ITnBM Announces Back-to-Work Initiative, Starting with AI Thermal Protect

AI Thermal Protect is the ideal safe, effective and highly accurate temperature measurement system for any industry. It is contact-free and fast for multi-person screening environments. It can be configured to send visual or audio alerts as well as providing a visual cue on a monitor to the operator.

Houston, TX, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- itnbm.com/thermal-protect/ - ITnBM, today announced an initiative to help businesses across the country get back to work as soon as it is allowed, starting with AI Thermal Protect, a highly accurate, thermal body temperature monitoring solution that is effective for fever screening. This solution allows for quick, accurate detection of elevated body temperatures.

“We understand that the pandemic crisis has changed the way we work forever,” said Cam Naqui, President and CEO of ITnBM. “What we call the New Abnormal will see Social Distancing, temperature monitoring and work from home become the norm, for at least the next few years, if not permanently. Our number one focus right now is to look to the future and design solutions for our clients that will let them thrive and succeed in the new abnormal. Our solutions are intended to help every business get back to work as soon as the authorities allow, while creating safe and secure workplaces for employees and the public alike.”

Tackling the need for fast and effective screening for unusually high body temperatures, ITnBM created Thermal Protect, providing both permanent and portable thermal imaging equipment that can be quickly deployed in support of many industries, including healthcare facilities, educational institutions, agribusiness facilities, government and commercial buildings as well as public gathering locations, conference centers and entertainment venues.

AI Thermal Protect is now readily available but also in high demand so interested parties are urged to act quickly if interested. To learn more about the Temperature Monitoring Systems and Active Distance Alert and Monitoring, or how to purchase one for your business, please contact Jennifer Gorsché at Jennifer.Gorsche@ITnBM.com, or visit their website www.ITnBM.com.

