New Self Storage Facility in Mary Esther, FL

A recently opened self-storage facility Absolute Storage of Mary Esther offering contact-less rental options.

Mary Esther, FL, August 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New Self Storage Facility Opened in Mary Esther, FL.

Remote owner Absolute Storage Investments (ASI) has partnered with SRM Storage LLC to open a new location named Absolute Storage of Mary Esther in Mary Esther, FL. The newly constructed facility at 300 Mary Esther Boulevard, comprises 53,232 square feet of rentable storage space in 454 units. Absolute Storage of Mary Esther will provide a secure facility that offers clean, climate-controlled units to the local community of the Mary Esther. This brand-new facility is located on the east side of Santa Rosa Mall on Mary Esther Boulevard. Absolute Storage of Mary Esther will provide storage services to businesses such as Caribbean Jerk On Wheels, Juicy Crab House and residential accommodations such as Soundside Apartments, Oak Tree Park Apartments and Somerset Oceanside Apartments.

ASI and SRM Storage LLC are partnering with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self storage management. Absolute Storage Management of Mary Esther opened June 30, 2020. For details on the property, or information on move-in specials and availability please visit their website at www.AbsoluteStorageofMaryEsther.com. Or call 850-374-3103 to speak directly to our on-site professional team members.

Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com or contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com or call her at (678) 779-1978.

Contact Information:

Absolute Storage Management

Grace Totty

901-737-7336

Contact via Email

absolutemgmt.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/818784

Press Release Distributed by PR.com