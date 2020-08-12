Crusoe Security Names Guy Guzner, Former CEO & Founder of Fireglass (Acquired by Symantec) as a Member of the Board of Advisors

Crusoe Security appoints new executive leadership and gears up for its upcoming investment round.

Tel Aviv, Israel, August 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Crusoe Security, an emerging Israeli cyber security startup, announced today that it has appointed Guy Guzner, former CEO & Founder of Fireglass (acquired by Symantec) to serve as a member the Board of Advisors.

This appointment comes as Crusoe Security prepares for its upcoming investment round and after recently appointing its new executive leadership team led by seasoned cyber security and Isolation veterans, CEO Ronen Keinan and COO Ido Greenberg.

“I am delighted to join the Board of Advisors of Crusoe Security,” said Guy Guzner. “I was excited to learn about the vision and plans of Crusoe Security and have great confidence in the team being assembled.”

“I am excited that Mr. Guzner decided to join us and indeed I appreciate his vote of confidence,” added CEO Ronen Keinan. “I am even more thrilled from the journey ahead. Our ambition to radically change the way isolation is harnessed to assist a wider set of use-cases and organizations in the most creative manners, is an objective we are all passionately committed to. Our new and innovative technology is something we are deeply proud of and I am looking forward to collaborate with my colleagues and those that would soon be joining us to achieve our ambitious goal.”

