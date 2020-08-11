LurnAgile Joins the Scaled Agile Partner Network

Phoenix, AZ, August 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- LurnAgile, a woman owned small business based in Phoenix, AZ announced today that it has joined the Scaled Agile Partner Network as a Silver Transformation Partner. This worldwide network includes transformation and platform providers who help enterprises facilitate and accelerate business results through adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®).

As the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility, SAFe helps businesses address the significant challenges of developing and delivering high-quality software and systems in the shortest sustainable lead time.

LurnAgile is an Elite Team of Agile Coaches and Instructors. All team members have over 10 years’ experience coaching and leading Agile Transformations, so you know you are working with someone who “has been there and done that.”

“I am passionate about helping organizations realize their full potential through Business Agility,” said Debra Hildebrand, founder of LurnAgile, “I love working with organizations to build big systems and/or solve big problems. For over 20 years, I have worked on some tough, high profile consulting assignments and have enjoyed every minute of it. I work hard to understand each client’s specific needs, problems and personality. Becoming a Scaled Agile Transformation Partner was the perfect fit for our organization.”

“Working with best-in-class partners like LurnAgile represents our commitment to helping software and systems-dependent enterprises improve time-to-market, quality, and employee engagement,” said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and cofounder of Scaled Agile, Inc. “By incorporating SAFe into their solution offering, LurnAgile is enabling the world’s largest organizations to become more Agile in the marketplace and more competitive in their industry.”

About LurnAgile

LurnAgile is a boutique firm that offers SAFe Certification Training, Transformation Coaching and “SAFe as a Service” for clients that are going through an Agile Transformation. We believe that each organization is unique and so we tailor our approach to fit each clients’ specific needs.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 450,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement.

