John Ritenour and Insurance Office of America Face New Lawsuit of Alleged Intimidation & Bullying of Victims

John Ritenour, Heath Ritenour and Insurance Office of America Face Additional Lawsuit of Alleged "Abuse" and "Weaponizing" Legal Proceedings to "Bully" Victims - Witnesses Sought as to the Allegations

Longwood, FL, August 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour – and their lawyers – now face an Abuse of Process Counterclaim after they sued lawyers representing victims of alleged civil racketeering and fraud for alleged defamation.

The lawsuit alleges: “Instead of defending these cases on the merits, Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour engaged their 'legal fixers' from [Moran, Kidd, Lyons, Johnson & Garcia, P.A.] to file a lawsuit against all four victims and two sets of lawyers claiming they have been defamed. Yet, since inception, Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour have done everything in their power to block and obstruct the victims’ rights to discovery, which further continues a pattern of using judicial process for unintended and 'Illegal Purposes.'”

The Amended Counterclaim further states: “After the filing of four (4) [Civil Racketeering 'RICO'] lawsuits against the Ritenours and Insurance Office of America, with other law firms following suit, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour maliciously ordered their longtime syndicate attorneys, and a 'Co-Racketeer' Defendant Brian Moran, to target those who dare interrupt their decades-long scheme to artificially inflate Insurance Office of America’s private stock over 300% before John Ritenour’s 'retirement' in 2019.”

This lawsuit further alleges: “After the last lawsuit was filed as a 'Class Action' against 'RICO' Defendant John Ritenour, Heath Ritenour, Insurance Office of America and others, outlining in painstaking detail how the scheme operated, 'RICO' Defendants John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour used the 'legal muscle' end of their 'crime syndicate' to attempt to obstruct justice and punish the brave former Insurance Office of America employees for filing their claims.”

The allegations go on to assert: "[John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour] and Insurance Office of America believe that their methods of using their lawyers to intimidate and bully former employees is an effective strategy for them to get away with fraud. For many years, Defendants John and Heath have used their in-house lawyers and The Moran Firm to ensure that nobody even thinks about exposing them for defrauding their own lifeblood. If they do, they pay the price of either being sued or having their professional reputation in the insurance industry smeared. The Ritenours, IOA and their cronies’ Ponzi scheme is now out in the open and, in their desperation to hold on to money and power, they filed a bully lawsuit against their victims and the victims’ attorneys for purposes other than which they were designed."

The lawsuit also claims: “John Ritenour, Heath Ritenour and Insurance Office of America have decided to make obstructionist procedural arguments and delay discovery, they apparently needed an outlet to smear their victims in a public setting while maliciously throwing stones at Farrow Law for distinguishing itself as being 'heavy handed,' 'unorthodox' and 'outside the box' ... there is nothing legally or ethically impermissible for being 'heavy handed,' 'unorthodox,' 'outside the box,' or 'legally innovative' – period.

"In fact, it is a lawyer’s job and duty in any lawsuit to use the appropriate tools - especially where the representation is David versus Goliath, and further, where Goliath has a track record of using malicious 'heavy-handed' and 'unorthodox' tactics to silence victims and their attorneys. However, their tactics are neither outside the box or legally innovative – they are simply the tactics routinely used by bullies.”

If you have any information as to the allegations in the Complaint, or if you are a witness as to the reputation of Insurance Office of America, Inc., John Ritenour or Heath Ritenour, please contact us at info@farrowlawfirm.com. All communications remain confidential.

