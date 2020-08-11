Connect City Announces Full Service Expansion to All 50 US States

California-based Connect City, a national leader of providing consumers with Cable TV and Internet services, announced the widening of it's service areas.

Los Angeles, CA, August 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The spread of Connect City's territories increases savings for customers nationwide. As a partner of over 20 top cable TV and Internet providers that we all know, and that are used by millions of consumers, Connect City will spread it's knowledge across the entire 50 United States. Knowledge that helps consumers save time and money in making their choice of which providers work best for their home or business.

The expansion of Connect City means that consumers can call one trusted retailer and compare services and features of all providers in their area over one phone call. Connect City has added on multiple call centers to be sure that consumers are able to call and get pricing comparisons plus their orders taken seven days a week. If you're moving to a new location, or simply switching services, Connect City can easily help you make your choice.

About Connect City

Through partnerships with top cable TV and internet service providers, Connect City helps millions of consumers save time and money on selecting and paying for only the services they want, and none that they don't. The company offers a user friendly source for comparing and ordering when customers are transferring or establishing cable TV and internet services, and want to ensure they get the best value. Connect City is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with Sales & Customer Care Centers spread across the US.

