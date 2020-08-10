Avionté and WorkN Announce Partnership

Avionté Staffing Software announces integration with WorkN to Deliver Mobile-First Recruitment and Candidate Engagement.

Eagan, MN, August 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Avionté today announced a new partnership with WorkN. This partnership will allow staffing firms to build a mobile strategy and to create custom, white-labeled apps that allow for a comprehensive in-app experience for candidates and workers while creating organizational efficiencies.

“WorkN is key for staffing firms looking to improve gross profit per recruiter, reduce the time to fill jobs from hours to seconds, and most importantly, create a ‘Wow’ differentiator for staffing firms to acquire, retain, and satisfy clients,” says Scott Poeschl, Senior Director of Partnerships at Avionté.

The integration of AviontéBOLD and WorkN will provide staffing firms with a robust mobile recruitment tool to connect with candidates directly on their smartphones, streamlining the recruitment process and delivering an incredible in-app candidate experience. Staffing firms will realize the benefit of having a custom, white-labeled mobile app that is deeply integrated with the ATS, providing “staffing on-demand,” automation of job opportunities and offers, robust scheduling, and workforce management capabilities while delivering an incredible candidate experience. The integration allows the synchronization of data between candidates, clients, jobs, and placements to ensure that Avionté remains the primary system of record, minimizing the impact of change in the day-to-day for recruiters adopting new technology.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Increased Recruiter Productivity: Recruiters will realize tremendous efficiency and productivity gains by leveraging WorkN to automate the distribution and fulfillment of positions to reach talent in real-time.

Gain Competitive Advantage: Firms can customize the Client Portal to engage their customers in a new way and improve key metrics such as fill rates and time to fill. Clients can be given access to enter jobs and have transparency into workforce management, including mobile timekeeping, scheduling, and client dashboards.

Automation of the Busy Work: Automation allows recruiters to be more proactive and less reactive- algorithmic matching and in app notifications replace traditional means of candidate outreach (calling, emailing, and texting) and provides more time to engage with customers. WorkN’s robust scheduling capabilities eliminate the need for manual tracking in spreadsheets.

Improved Redeployment Rates: Today’s talent expects to engage via mobile. By curating talent pools, staffing firms ensure that the right talent receives in-app push notifications about new opportunities and offers in real-time. WorkN’s integration with Avionté BOLD will allow firms to provide talent the opportunity to search and apply for jobs, to further enhance their in-app experience beyond the push notifications.

Customize the Total Candidate Experience: The partnership will continue to evolve to help firms customize the in-app candidate experience. Initially, the integration will allow firms to bring the benefits of the AviontéBOLD job board to the in-app experience, empowering candidates to search and apply for jobs in the app.

The future of the partnership will allow firms to further enhance the in-app mobile experience. WorkN’s open APIs provide firms the ability to integrate with other Avionté marketplace partners to bring experiences into the app.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Avionté," says Jakob Rohn, WorkN Co-Founder and CEO. “The deep integration with AviontéBOLD will provide significant benefits to staffing clients through automation and will help ease the impact of change management for recruiters in embracing new technology.”

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative, end-to-end staffing solutions to over 900 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity.

About WorkN

Founded in 2015, WorkN is an on-demand staffing platform that combines mobile-first technology, industrial-grade workforce management, and a robust, white-labeled mobile platform to engage today’s workforce to create a seamless, centralized mobile candidate experience. WorkN helps staffing firms deliver innovative, touchless mobile talent solutions through the client portal for order entry, transparency, scheduling, reporting, and workforce management. To learn more about WorkN, visit http://www.workn.com

Contact Information:

Avionté Staffing Software

Brenda Long

651-556-2121

Contact via Email

www.avionte.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/818572

Press Release Distributed by PR.com