SolarCraft Earns Top Honor as Best Marin Solar Installer of the Decade

Novato, CA, August 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SolarCraft, a Novato business since 1984, has again been awarded the Best of Marin by the Pacific Sun’s annual reader’s poll to identify the best businesses in the Marin County. Earning Best of Marin for 5 consecutive years put SolarCraft in the Pacific Sun’s Hall of Fame in 2015, which put them out of voting contention for one year. In 2016, SolarCraft was once more voted the best solar installer in Marin County for a sixth year, and continues to earn that honor for a tenth year.

SolarCraft is open for business, continuing to provide the best in solar and battery storage solutions for clients in the San Francisco North Bay. Their energy consultants and business operations teams have worked from home offices throughout the local Shelter-in-Place orders to help clients evaluate and advance their clean energy goals. As of May 4, their installation crews and service techs have resumed work after being suspended for more than a month to comply with local health authorities. SolarCraft’s services have now been designated "essential business" by Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties and are allowed to return to full operational capacity and work toward fulfilling their mission of building a healthier and more sustainable community.

SolarCraft's team has been dedicated to the North Bay community for more than 35 years. SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned, each partner being as committed to the company as to the community. They have installed more solar systems than any other locally based company and are one of the region’s largest green-tech employers. SolarCraft is grateful to live and work in one of the most beautiful places on earth and to have become an essential business partner within such an amazing local community.

SolarCraft’s notable Marin County projects include: San Rafael City Hall & Police Department; Tomales Fire Station; Hospice by the Bay, Larkspur; Spirit Rock Meditation Center, Woodacre; Merrimak Capital, Novato; Marin Country Club, Novato; Sundial Broadcasting Station, Sausalito; Marin County Emergency Operations Facility, San Rafael; Side by Side, San Anselmo; Ross School, Ross; Meadow Club, Fairfax; Marin Health & Wellness Campus, San Rafael; Hamilton Marketplace, Novato; Miss Sandie's School, Novato; Marin Builder’s Association, San Rafael; Woodlands Market, Kentfield; Blake’s Auto Body, Novato and San Marin Associates Office Building, Novato.

