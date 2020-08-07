iGUIDE Partners with Floorplanner to Make Virtual Space Planning Easier and More Efficient

Kitchener, Canada, August 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Planitar Inc., makers of the iGUIDE camera and software platform for capturing and delivering immersive 3D virtual tours and extensive property data, today announced their partnership with Floorplanner - a fully browser-based 2D & 3D space planning tool.

With this new partnership in the growing virtual real estate space, iGUIDE users will now be able to export floor plans directly to Floorplanner, to make use of the company’s space planning tools without having to input the floor plan manually.

“iGUIDE is known for quickly creating detailed and accurate floor plans that are used for planning or marketing a property. This newly added Floorplanner integration takes the utility of iGUIDE to the next level and opens up even more possibilities,” said Alexander Likholyot, CEO of Planitar Inc. “We are very excited about offering this value-add to our customers and partners, who will now be able to use their iGUIDE to leap from present into the future by planning and customizing their space and visualizing the results as 3D renders before any physical changes are made.”

Residential Real estate needs are changing due to social distancing, and understanding or planning a space remotely through virtual tools will now be made possible by iGUIDE’s enhanced solution, using Floorplanner. This means home buyers can virtually plan their new home before they move in. Commercial and business property owners with an iGUIDE can also benefit by replanning existing spaces to accommodate the “new norm” more easily. This includes updated seating plans and office furniture layouts to achieve proper physical distancing.

Gert-Jan van der Wel, co-founder of Floorplanner.com mentioned, “Floorplanner was created to offer easy 2D and 3D space planning without the hassle of using complex 3D CAD software, to render interactive floor plans that could be virtually staged. With partners like iGUIDE joining our mission, the opportunities it presents are limitless.” He further added, “Floorplanner will allow iGUIDE users to plan the placement of furniture, decorations, cabinets, and appliances, as well as, experiment with area rugs, flooring, and wall colors. Easy virtual staging with a wide variety of 3D customizations to present a dream space, would now only be a few clicks away.”

The new feature has already been tested and is now available for use by all iGUIDE service providers to offer to Real Estate Professionals and will bring more value to the home buying process.

About iGUIDE

Founded in 2013, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Planitar Inc. is the maker of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for connecting people with essential property information. iGUIDE is the most efficient system for mapping interior spaces that features immersive 3D tours, accurate floor plans, room dimensions, and reliable property square footage calculations. By integrating floor plans and visual data, iGUIDE provides an intuitive and practical way to digitally navigate and explore built environments.

About Floorplanner

Floorplanner was founded in 2007 by 3 architects and a civil engineer who strongly felt that 3D CAD software could be simpler, lighter and more accessible. So, with a small team we created our first version. Floorplanner was the first fully browser-based 2D & 3D planner, and since then over 20 million users worldwide have joined the floorplanner community for work, school, or personal portfolios. Floorplanner is based in Rotterdam (The Netherlands) where we work with a talented team of around 25 people. We are self-funded, profitable, and our revenue has been growing for the last 10 consecutive years. This allows us to continue making deep investments in our platform according to our long-term vision, improving the experience for every Floorplanner user.

