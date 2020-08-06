Susan Schramm to Co-Emcee Nehemiah Project Entrepreneurship Conference

Susan Schramm, business consultant and go to market leader, has been selected to co-emcee at Nehemiah Week 2020, a global conference for business professionals who want to make 2020 a growth year. The virtual conference will be held August 10-15, 2020 and translated into four languages. Susan is the founder of Go to Market Impact, a respected consultancy that equips organizations to successfully launch new strategies. She will be speaking about "De-Risking for Growth in '20/'21."

Vancouver, WA, August 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Susan Schramm, business consultant, speaker and go to market leader, has been selected to co-emcee at Nehemiah Week 2020, a dynamic global educational event for business professionals, coaches and entrepreneurs who want to make 2020 a growth year for their business or brand.

The six-day virtual conference, to be held August 10-15, 2020, includes speakers, networking, and educational workshops. Every aspect of the event will focus on equipping business leaders with insights and tactics to start or grow a business strategically, despite the disruptions of COVID-19 and other 2020 challenges. This global discussion will tap experts from five continents with translations in English, French, Spanish and Chinese. Registration for single day or full week is available.

Susan Schramm is a business consultant with expertise in taking new strategies to market. She has held executive roles in Fortune 500 firms, and served on boards and in leadership roles for nonprofits and associations. Susan is the founder of Go to Market Impact, a respected consultancy that equips organizations to get results faster by helping them systematically align to execute their new direction. In addition to serving as emcee, Schramm will be speaking about “De-Risking for Growth in ‘20/’21” at the event.

“The Nehemiah Week conference is a unique opportunity for business leaders to step back and think strategically about how to create thriving businesses despite today’s uncertainty,” said Schramm. “I’m excited about joining these diverse changemakers committed to living out their faith at work to make a lasting impact in their communities. ”

“Nehemiah Week brings together thought leaders from all over the world to teach, share and inspire conference attendees with timely strategies to help businesspeople achieve measurable and meaningful business and personal growth,” said Patrice Tsague, Chief Servant Officer of Nehemiah Project International Ministries who will co-emcee with Schramm.

Go to Market Impact https://www.gotomarketimpact.com is a business consultancy with expertise in taking new initiatives to market. Its focus is on helping organizations with a myriad of stakeholders to accelerate their impact. The firm serves as a strategic ally for visionary leaders of companies, non-profits, associations and consortia with limited go to market resources who are introducing new offerings, programs, or business models. The firm offers assessments, virtual workshops and custom engagements. Ten percent of all gross revenues of Go to Market Impact LLC are invested in programs and scholarships to build up purpose-driven leaders.

Nehemiah Project International Ministries, Inc. https://nehemiahproject.org/ Patrice and Gina Tsague founded Biblical Entrepreneurship in 1997, followed by the Nehemiah Project in 1999. The 501(c)(3) ministry serves a global clientele and has centers in Washington and Florida, and internationally in Madagascar and Kenya. Nehemiah Project International offers both online coaching and training and E-Community Centers. Among the many services available to members are educational resources, business incubators, access to capital, networking, and advocacy, all underpinned by the principles of Biblical Entrepreneurship.

Contact Information:

Go to Market Impact LLC

Susan Schramm

847-778-0123

Contact via Email

gotomarketimpact.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/818586

Press Release Distributed by PR.com