Questback Appoints Former Netigate's CEO Saeid Mirzaie to Strengthen Its European Leadership Position

Questback Announces the Appointment of Saeid Mirzaie, previous CEO of Netigate, to lead Questback's DIY feedback division.

New York, NY, August 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Questback, the technology leader in the Experience Management Software category, announces the appointment of Saeid Mirzaie. Saeid will be responsible to grow and further strengthen the successful Nordic business; and expand the leading Questback Essentials platform in Europe. With this strategy Questback expects to fortify its position as the leading European player with digital self-service access and a cutting edge technology.

“The COVID crisis has had a huge impact on businesses all over the world. The demand to digitalize organizations and customer journeys end-to-end is essential for many businesses to be able to grow. The software sector is not an exception. After investing extensively to provide the best technology for our 4,000 customers on our Essentials feedback platform it is time to make it available to the rest of the world. Saeid brings 11+ years’ experience in different leadership roles within the e-commerce and software sector. We are excited to have recruited the best leader in the market to fulfill our mission and to strengthen our position as the leading European player,” says Frank Møllerop, CEO at Questback.

“As both a pioneer and leader in experience management technology, Questback is shaping a better tomorrow for employees as well as customers. Hence, I feel very honored and humbled to be part of this journey, and to expand our business and strengthen our position as the leading European player,” says Saeid Mirzaie.

About Saeid Mirzaie

Saeid is the former CEO of Netigate, Digital Sales Manager and Head of Product Head of Sales, and has successfully in 5 years transformed the traditional sales model to become a digital success. He began his leadership career as Head of Nordics at Optimal print, a SaaS and E-commerce printing platform for 3 years. He also has a background as CPO and marketing at Jetpack Group and as COO at Rehact, a technology company within the energy sector.

About Questback

Questback is the technology leader for Experience Management that helps organizations capture critical insights from their employees, customers, and the market with an Enterprise and DIY offering. Using experience data and cutting-edge AI technology, Questback helps foster high-performing employees, convert leads, create high-value customers, build brands and increase profitability. Questback’s flexible cloud offering allows organizations to easily integrate real-time experience data and social listening into their existing software solutions, including systems like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2000, Questback’s worldwide offices offer a breadth of expertise to customers across the globe, including complex privacy, compliance security, and modern cloud-based architecture. For more information, please visit www.questback.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Questback

Megan McNair

914-393-1926

Contact via Email

questback.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/818386

Press Release Distributed by PR.com