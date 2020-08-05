From the smARTist 2.0 Library, Presenting: How to Keep Grief, Illness, and Loss from Derailing Your Art

"How to Keep Grief, Illness, and Loss from Derailing Your Art" gives artists and creative entrepreneurs a roadmap to move forward when feeling overwhelmed with life and dealing with a broken spirit.

Lee, MA, August 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- From Ariane Goodwin’s smARTist® 2.0 Online Library, Presenting: "How to Keep Grief, Illness, and Loss from Derailing Your Art" by Guillermo Cuellar, Ed.D., the prescient therapist and artist.

In this written, self-study presentation + handout (transcribed from the original smARTist® Telesummit audio version), Guillermo gives people a unique, step-by-step process to keep their creative resilience strong by using their art to illuminate this painful time.

"How to Keep Grief, Illness, and Loss from Derailing Your Art" gives artists and creative entrepreneurs a roadmap to move forward when feeling overwhelmed with life and dealing with a broken spirit. People can strengthen their creative resilience in spite of grief, illness & loss.

Guillermo answers the following questions in his timeless, soulful presentation:

- Why do major life events often paralyze a person’s creativity?

- How can an art give clarity and freedom during difficult times?

- How can art strengthen connections and bring people together?

- How can a person’s art become a celebration of life - even in the midst of grief or loss?

Happening online world-wide, Dr. Guillermo Cuellar's presentation on "How to Keep Grief, Illness, and Loss from Derailing Your Art" is smARTist® 2.0's very first offer inside their virtual library of art-career, golden goodies updated for the modern world and available to even more artists: emerging, mid-career, and advanced! All artists and creative entrepreneurs are invited to check it out because this presentation is as timely as it gets.

Ariane Goodwin of smARTist® has been providing professional career resources for visual artists for over 15 years through online resources and the smARTist® Telesummit. smARTist® looks to provide professional career guidelines to help artists strategically put their artwork, their vision, and their message into the world. Slipping into a new, exciting, online skin as arianegoodwin.com, Ariane Goodwin also offers Writing and Editing Relief for Creative Entrepreneurs.

