Orumé Hays Elected to Local, State and National Executive Positions

New York, NY, August 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Orumé Hays, CPA, CGMA, MST, has been appointed and elected to national, state and local executive positions.

Ms. Hays was appointed as a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Private Companies Practice Section (PCPS) executive committee. “PCPS partners with firms of all sizes, creating targeted and customizable practice management resources, networking opportunities and is a strong, collective voice within the CPA profession.”

The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) elected the founder and managing director of Hays CPA LLC as a statewide Director at Large.

Currently, she is chair of NYSSCPA’s Small Firms Practice Management Committee, and she is a member of the Diversity and Inclusion, Not-for-Profit Organizations, Personal Financial Planning and Financial Accounting Standards committees.

She is also President-elect of NYSSCPA's Manhattan/Bronx Chapter. Orumé Hays is a member of the Staten Island Chapter Hall of Fame Committee and she also served on the board of directors of the Staten Island Chapter.

The NYSSCPA is a professional association which connects CPAs within the community while enhancing the educational and professional competency of the members.

An adjunct lecturer at the Lucille and Jay Chazanoff School of Business, College of Staten Island (CSI), Orumé Hays has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin in Nigeria, a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from CSI, City University of New York (CUNY), and a Master of Science in Taxation from the D'Amore Mckim School of Business, Northeastern University, Massachusetts.

Hays looks forward to serving in the various capacities and to contributing to the advancement of the accounting profession.

She joined the AICPA in 2005 and the NYSSCPA in 2007 and resides in Staten Island, New York.

Contact Information:

Abiola Agbeyegbe

347-286-0498

Contact via Email

www.ohacpa.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/818294

Press Release Distributed by PR.com