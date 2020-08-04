OrthoNeuro Names Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, New President

Columbus, OH, August 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- OrthoNeuro announced today that Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, has been named its new President. He was selected by the OrthoNeuro Board of Physicians and assumed the role on August 1. Dr. Todd replaces Carl Berasi, DO, who has been President since 2012.

“Dr. Todd has distinguished himself as an outstanding physician and well-respected leader amongst his peers and is superbly qualified to lead OrthoNeuro in the years to come,” said Dr. Berasi. “I personally could not be happier to see that OrthoNeuro will be in his caring hands and have 100 percent confidence in his ability to lead our group to even greater success in the future.”

Dr. Todd is a Board Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon specializing in Adult Neck and Back Disorders. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Missouri, Columbia, and orthopedic training at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Todd completed an Orthopedic Spine Fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“It is a great honor and privilege that I have been elected as President of OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Todd. “I plan to lead with integrity, and uphold the values of compassion and respect that each one of our patients deserve.”

Dr. Todd joined OrthoNeuro in 2001 and became a member of the Board in 2003. He has served as the Operations Chair for the group since 2010. In addition to Operations, Dr. Todd served on the Executive Committee of OrthoNeuro for 15 years.

“I have been blessed to be a part of such a great organization for 20 years,” Dr. Todd added. “I look forward to working with each physician and employee, to successfully lead OrthoNeuro for many years to come.”

OrthoNeuro

OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com.

